Parachute 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $257,981.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $856,667.31 and approximately $257,981.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

