Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Parker-Hannifin worth $213,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.70. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.21. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

