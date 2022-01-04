Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,036 over the last 90 days. 25.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

