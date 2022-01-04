PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

