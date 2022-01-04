PECULIUM Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $17.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PCL is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling PECULIUM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

