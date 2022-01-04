Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40). Approximately 11,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 143,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.40).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

