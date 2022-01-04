Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 1,979 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $614.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

