Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 152,250 shares of company stock worth $9,940,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

