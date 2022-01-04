Pendal Group Ltd Has $594,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

