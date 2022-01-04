Pendal Group Ltd Has $869,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $474.97 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

