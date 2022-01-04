Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after buying an additional 71,915 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

