Pendal Group Ltd Invests $813,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,617,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,673,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

QSR stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

