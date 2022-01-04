PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $174.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

