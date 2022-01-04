Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €235.00 ($267.05) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €215.00 ($244.32).

Shares of EPA RI traded down €1.20 ($1.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €210.30 ($238.98). 241,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €207.33.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

