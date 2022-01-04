Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 113.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 112.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

