PFG Advisors Acquires 749 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.48 and a one year high of $83.73.

