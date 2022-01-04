PFG Advisors Buys 780 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

