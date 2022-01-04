PFG Advisors Has $1.17 Million Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Atlas were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

