PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

NYSE MMC opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

