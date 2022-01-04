PFG Advisors Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63.

