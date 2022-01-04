PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.