Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lessened by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE PM opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

