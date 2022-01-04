Phoenixcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $70.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $70.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,249.29 or 0.99769984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00090208 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.83 or 0.00493746 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00290966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00150542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009899 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,545,306 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.