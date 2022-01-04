Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.