Piper Sandler Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

ABBV opened at $135.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

