Piper Sandler Trims Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price to $48.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SILK opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 380,400 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

