Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.69. Pixelworks shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 618,000 shares traded.

PXLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $244.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

