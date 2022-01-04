Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.0248 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $768,850.84 and approximately $135,855.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00120230 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.88 or 0.00548934 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

