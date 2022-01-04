Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up 1.4% of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $381,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 783,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 584,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of PLUG opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

