PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 65,619 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.02 and a one year high of $92.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.