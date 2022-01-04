PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

