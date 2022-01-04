PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.18 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

