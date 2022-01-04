PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.26 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,461.42 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,342.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2,303.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

