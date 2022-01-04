PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.32 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $172,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 225,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.