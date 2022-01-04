PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.14 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.