Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,767.88

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,767.88 ($37.30) and last traded at GBX 2,764 ($37.25), with a volume of 21460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,728 ($36.76).

The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,649.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,506.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.46.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

