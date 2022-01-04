PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

