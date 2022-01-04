Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

PTLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Portillos has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

