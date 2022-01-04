Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,454. The company has a market capitalization of $270.08 million, a P/E ratio of 179.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 818.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

