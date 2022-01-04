PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0093

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $707.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.84 or 0.08238981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00320911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00930265 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00074205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00485618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00263342 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,196,271 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

