Powerledger Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $282.52 million and $447.21 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 463,486,097 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

