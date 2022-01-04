Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 1,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $542.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.