Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 81.2% in December

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the November 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.63.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.