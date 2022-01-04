PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

PSMT stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,072,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PriceSmart stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

