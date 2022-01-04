Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 601 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

