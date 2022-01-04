Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

