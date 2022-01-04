Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,187 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,678. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

