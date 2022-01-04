Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $814,633.82

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $814,633.82 and approximately $22,898.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.64 or 0.08153833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00080660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.97 or 1.00079830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,194 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

