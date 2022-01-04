Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 68.9% in December

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 28,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

