ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 219,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,050,718 shares.The stock last traded at $88.65 and had previously closed at $86.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 95.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

